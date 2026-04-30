FM responds to question on whether the issue of Aung San Suu Kyi was discussed during Chinese foreign minister’s meeting with Myanmar’s president

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian

In response to a question from a foreign media outlet on whether the issue of detained former Myanmar state counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi was discussed during Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi’s meeting with Myanmar’s President U Min Aung Hlaing over the weekend, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said on Thursday that China has already released information on Wang’s visit to Myanmar.Lin said that Aung San Suu Kyi is an old friend of China, and China has always been concerned about her situation. As a friendly neighbor, China supports Myanmar in pursuing a development path suited to its national conditions, and supports all parties in Myanmar in achieving broader, more solid and lasting peace and reconciliation.Global Times