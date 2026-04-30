CHINA / MILITARY
Chinese Defense Ministry responds to speculation about 1st nuclear-powered aircraft carrier sparked by a PLA Navy promo video
By Global Times Published: Apr 30, 2026 05:41 PM
Chinese Ministry of National Defense Spokesperson Zhang Xiaogang

Chinese Ministry of National Defense Spokesperson Zhang Xiaogang


We always consider aircraft carrier construction comprehensively based on national security needs and the development of equipment and technology, said Zhang Xiaogang, spokesperson of China's Ministry of National Defense at a press conference on Thursday, in response to speculation that a new recruit named “He Jian” appearing in the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Navy’s latest promotional video may signal the imminent arrival of China’s first nuclear-powered aircraft carrier.

The name “He Jian” is a homophone of “nuclear vessel” in Chinese, which refers to a nuclear-powered warship.

Regarding the promotional video itself, Zhang added with a touch of literary flair. “As the saying goes, there are a thousand Hamlets in a thousand people’s eyes.”

Global Times 


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