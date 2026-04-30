PLA Southern Theater Command conducts combat-readiness patrols in territorial waters and airspace of China’s Huangyan Dao and surrounding areas

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Naval and air units of the PLA Southern Theater Command (STC) on Thursday conducted readiness patrols in the territorial sea and airspace of China's Huangyan Dao and its surrounding areas. Huangyan Dao is an inherent part of China's territory. Since April, forces of the STC have enhanced readiness patrols in the territorial sea and airspace of Huangyan Dao and its surrounding areas, according to the STC's official WeChat account. Naval and air units of the PLA Southern Theater Command (STC) on Thursday conducted readiness patrols in the territorial sea and airspace of China's Huangyan Dao and its surrounding areas. Huangyan Dao is an inherent part of China's territory. Since April, forces of the STC have enhanced readiness patrols in the territorial sea and airspace of Huangyan Dao and its surrounding areas, according to the STC's official WeChat account.

Global Times

Such patrols serve as an effective countermeasure to cope with all sorts of rights-violation and provocative acts. They are meant to resolutely safeguard China's territorial sovereignty and uphold peace and stability in the South China Sea, the STC said.