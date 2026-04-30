Chinese envoy rejects Japan’s groundless accusations at UN, warns against Japan’s accelerating militarization

Teng Fei, counselor of China's Permanent Mission to the UN, speaks at the meeting. Photo: Screenshot from CCTV

Chinese envoy denounced remarks by Japan's representative during a UN Security Council open debate on maritime security on Wednesday, rejecting the "groundless accusations" made by Japan against China over the East China Sea, South China Sea, China's defense policies and the situation across the Taiwan Straits, according to CCTV News. Chinese envoy denounced remarks by Japan's representative during a UN Security Council open debate on maritime security on Wednesday, rejecting the "groundless accusations" made by Japan against China over the East China Sea, South China Sea, China's defense policies and the situation across the Taiwan Straits, according to CCTV News.

The representative of Japan made groundless accusations against China. China completely rejects and firmly opposes this, Teng Fei, counselor of China's Permanent Mission to the UN, stressed at the UN meeting.Recent dangerous developments in Japan's military and security policies have exposed the gap between its self-proclaimed image as a peace-loving nation committed to an "exclusively defense-oriented policy" and reality, said Teng, adding that Japan's accelerating militarization is a fact, with concrete plans and actions already underway.The Japanese representative repeatedly claimed in previous remarks that Japan would safeguard navigation safety and stressed the importance of the maritime legal order. However, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi recently claimed publicly that Japan should draw lessons from the Russia-Ukraine conflict and the situation in the Middle East to prepare for "new forms of warfare" and protracted warfare, including strengthening its maritime security capabilities, Teng pointed out."For Japan, we cannot listen to what it says, but only watch what it does," Teng said, adding that Japan should reflect on its history and demonstrate a commitment to peaceful development in order to gain the trust of its neighbors and the international community.He also warned against Japan's "historical revisionism," urging the international community to remain vigilant and work together to maintain regional and global stability.Teng also urged Japan to adhere to the one-China principle and stop playing with fire on the Taiwan question.Global Times