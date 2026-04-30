Unitree sells robots starting at around 10,000 yuan at its first directly operated offline store in downtown Beijing

People take photos of the G1 humanoid robot at the Unitree offline store in Beijing on April 30, 2026. Photo: Tao Mingyang/GT

Chinese robotics firm Unitree Robotics opened its first directly operated store nationwide on Thursday in a shopping mall on Wangfujing pedestrian street in downtown Beijing. The outlet prominently showcases and sells customer products, including the G1 humanoid robot and GO2 robotic dog, providing consumers with an offline space to experience and purchase embodied intelligence products firsthand.Despite it being the last working day before the upcoming five-day May Day holidays, the Global Times observed on site that the robotic dogs and humanoid robots in the store attracted a large number of consumers and tourists, including many foreign visitors. Customers consulted staff about product details, children interacted with the robots and robotic dogs, and many visitors operated the robots themselves under staff guidance using remote controllers.Sun Baoyan, a representative of the store, told the Global Times that under purely organic traffic conditions — with only promotional posters released in advance on Wednesday and no full-scale media coverage — both the foot traffic and attention the store received far exceeded expectations on the opening day.All products in the store are in stock, allowing consumers to take delivery immediately after placing orders on-site. The offerings are divided into two main categories: the GO2 robotic dog series and the G1 humanoid robot, with prices ranging from just over 10,000 yuan ($1,462.36) to more than 130,000 yuan, meeting diverse consumer needs, Sun said.Ding Liandong, whose child has shown great interest in robotic dogs, told the Global Times that she and her families have been following many Chinese robot brands including Unitree."When we first started paying attention to robot dogs, prices ranged from 60,000 to 80,000 yuan, but now entry-level models have dropped to just over 10,000 yuan, making them more acceptable," she said, adding that she is considering purchasing a robotic dog for her child.Giacomo Galli, a tourist from Italy, said it was his first time seeing a shop dedicated to robots. "The humanoid one is very impressive, especially the movement and speed," he said, adding that such robots could be useful in daily life. "Maybe one like a human could accompany my grandfather or something like that."

People interact with a GO2 robot dog at the Unitree offline store in Beijing on April 30, 2026. Photo: Tao Mingyang/GT