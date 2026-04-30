Chinese FM holds phone talks with Rubio



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Taiwan question concerns China's core interests, constitutes the biggest risk in China-U.S. relations: FM



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Chinese FM says under strategic guidance of Xi, Trump, China-U.S. relations generally remain stable



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China, U.S. should maintain hard-won stability, prepare well for key high-level interaction agendas: Chinese FM



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China, U.S. should expand areas of cooperation, manage differences -- Chinese FM

