6 dead in foot massage parlor fire in Central China's Henan, investigation underway: local official

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A fire broke out on Saturday morning at a foot massage parlor in Lingbao, Central China's Henan Province, leaving six trapped people dead after unsuccessful emergency treatment in hospital, according to a statement published by the local fire department on Saturday.According to a statement released by the Lingbao fire and rescue bureau, at 6:30 am on Saturday, the local 119 command center received a report that a fire had broken out at Lanfeng foot massage parlor with people trapped inside. The command center immediately dispatched fire rescue forces to the scene.Firefighters arrived at 6:36 am and promptly launched rescue and fire-fighting operations, and the open flame was put out at 6:56 am. A total of six trapped people were rescued from the scene and rushed to hospital, but all later died despite emergency treatment. Another five people were rescued unhurt. Heavy smoke stains were found at the accident site, per the statement.The cause of the fire is under further investigation, the statement said.Global Times