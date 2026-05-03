Prime Minister of the Republic of Uzbekistan Abdulla Aripov to Visit China and Hold the Eighth Session of the China-Uzbekistan Intergovernmental Cooperation Committee

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson announces:



At the invitation of the Chinese government, Prime Minister of the Republic of Uzbekistan Abdulla Aripov will visit China from May 6 to 7, and will co-chair the eighth session of the China-Uzbekistan Intergovernmental Cooperation Committee with Member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Vice Premier of the State Council Liu Guozhong.



