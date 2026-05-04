Communist Youth League of China has nearly 78.34 mln members

The Communist Youth League of China (CYLC) had about 78.34 million members by the end of 2025, with about 9.14 million newly increased members last year, the CYLC Central Committee said on Sunday.



The CYLC had about 5.15 million organizations nationwide by the end of 2025, according to data released by the CYLC Central Committee.



There were around 2.35 million CYLC organizations at schools, colleges and universities last year, with around 41.83 million members.



The remaining CYLC organizations were linked to enterprises, public institutions, urban and rural communities, social organizations and other fields.

