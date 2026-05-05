Death toll rises to 26 in central China fireworks plant explosion
By Xinhua Published: May 05, 2026 01:57 PM Updated: May 05, 2026 02:32 PM
The fireworks plant explosion on Monday in central China's Hunan Province has left 26 people dead and 61 others injured, authorities said at a press conference on Tuesday.
Chen Bozhang, mayor of Changsha, expressed condolences to the victims, and apologized to their families, affected residents, and society as a whole.
"We are deeply grieved and filled with remorse," he said.
Before the press conference, attendees observed a moment of silence for the victims.
The explosion occurred at around 4:43 p.m. Monday at the plant of Huasheng fireworks manufacturing and display company in Liuyang, a county-level city under Changsha, capital city of Hunan.