Death toll rises to 26 in central China fireworks plant explosion

The fireworks plant explosion on Monday in central China's Hunan Province has left 26 people dead and 61 others injured, authorities said at a press conference on Tuesday.



Chen Bozhang, mayor of Changsha, expressed condolences to the victims, and apologized to their families, affected residents, and society as a whole.



"We are deeply grieved and filled with remorse," he said.



Before the press conference, attendees observed a moment of silence for the victims.



The explosion occurred at around 4:43 p.m. Monday at the plant of Huasheng fireworks manufacturing and display company in Liuyang, a county-level city under Changsha, capital city of Hunan.

