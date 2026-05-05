Chinese Embassy in UAE urges nationals to remain vigilant and refrain from sharing attack scene images amid Iranian strikes

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Following the attack on the United Arab Emirates (UAE) by Iran, the Chinese Embassy in the UAE on Tuesday reminded Chinese nationals to remain vigilant, closely monitor the local security situation, and refrain from filming or sharing videos and photos of attack scenes or sensitive areas, such as airports, ports, and military facilities, online.On May 4, the UAE was hit by Iranian airstrikes again, with sirens sounding in multiple areas across the country. Relevant authorities have urged the public to follow safety instructions when alarms are sounded and to obtain information through official channels, according to a notice published by the Chinese Embassy on its WeChat account.The embassy also reminded Chinese citizens in the UAE to stay alert, pay close attention to announcements and alerts issued by local authorities, avoid military bases and other potentially targeted sensitive facilities, and strictly comply with local laws, regulations, and government requirements.In case of emergencies, Chinese citizens should immediately contact local police and reach out to the Chinese diplomatic missions in the UAE.On Monday, the UAE condemned what it described as renewed "Iranian aggression using missiles and drones" against the country, according to a statement by the UAE's foreign ministry, Xinhua reported.Global Times