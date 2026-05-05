Chongqing Zoo investigates suspected moldy bamboo for giant pandas after netizens raise concerns: media

Suspected moldy bamboo for giant pandas Photo: Screenshot from Jimu News

After netizens voiced concerns over suspected moldy spots on the bamboo leaves fed to giant pandas at Chongqing Zoo in Southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, staff from the zoo said that they had received relevant feedback, promptly contacted the appropriate departments, and are currently verifying the situation, Jimu News, a new media affiliated with Hubei Daily, reported on Tuesday.According to China Newsweek and gmw.com affiliated with Guangming Daily, photos shared by netizens on Monday showed spotted marks on the bamboo leaves for the giant pandas. Some netizens suspected that the bamboo leaves had gone moldy and worried that they would affect the giant pandas' health. Some others argued that the marks were normal blemishes on bamboo leaves rather than mold.The Global Times reached a zoo office staff member who declined to comment but promised to forward the inquiry to another department. As of press time, that department could not be reached.The zoo staff member told Jimu News that the zoo's exhibition design respects giant pandas' natural habits, enabling them to roam freely between indoor and outdoor areas around the clock.A netizen said in the comment section on Sina Weibo under the news report that "Protecting giant pandas wholeheartedly is to cherish our shared love," while another remarked, "I am keeping a close eye on the matter and hope the zoo will release an official verification update as soon as possible."Global Times