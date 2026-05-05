Canton Fair products blend Chinese cultural IP, drawing global orders

Visitors watch an opening performance at the third phase of the China Import and Export Fair, or Canton Fair, in Guangzhou, South China's Guangdong Province, on May 1, 2026. Photo: Courtesy of Canton Fair

In the bustling leather goods hall of the 139th Canton Fair in Guangzhou, South China's Guangdong Province, a group of Spanish buyers stood motionless, turning finely crafted handbags over and over in their hands.From a distance, the bags shimmered with delicate, colorful patterns. Up close, they revealed a stunning porcelain-like luster created from tiny fragments. What caught the buyers' attention wasn't just the beauty - it was the story behind it.This was no ordinary leather product. The intricate design drew inspiration from Chaozhou porcelain inlay in Guangdong's Chaoshan, a 300-year-old national intangible cultural heritage. Now, this ancient craft had been reborn on modern handbags by Guangzhou Guxiou Leather Goods Co, ready to travel from traditional rooftops to fashion capitals worldwide."This intangible cultural heritage [ICH] series, our upcoming 2027 collection, has already secured orders from Italy, Hungary, Spain, and other countries, with single-style orders reaching about 400 pieces," Wang Weilong, sales manager at Guangzhou Guxiou Leather Goods Co, told the Global Times on Sunday at its booth at the Canton Fair.A Brazilian buyer also examined a sample carefully on-site. "Consumers increasingly want products with stories. These bags feel special: They have cultural depth and strong memorability," the buyer told the Global Times.Wang noted that his company also received many inquiries from new clients from Southeast Asia. "This surge is partly linked to the global resonance of the recently released film Dear You, which was mainly shot in the Chaoshan dialect," Wang said. "Overseas Chinese in Southeast Asia have a deep emotional connection to Chaoshan culture, while European and South American buyers show strong appreciation for its fresh aesthetic."Traditional culture has become a powerful source of inspiration for contemporary design. At the 139th Canton Fair, especially in the second phase from April 23 to 27 and the third phase from May 1 to 5, many Chinese enterprises are skillfully fusing ICH crafts and traditional Chinese cultural intellectual properties (IPs) into leather goods, apparel, and home decor.With their distinctive aesthetics and rich cultural narratives, these products are captivating global buyers, who are stopping to inquire and place orders enthusiastically. This marks a standout new trend in foreign trade at this year's fair.For example, Guangzhou Textile Industry & Trade Holding launched a line of Chinese-style creative products. Chief Designer Sun Lida told the Global Times at its booth that their century-old brand used the delicate stitches of national ICH "Guangdong Embroidery" to create viral ICH-themed T-shirts."These products bring traditional skills out of museums and onto everyday wear," said Sun.The company is deepening cooperation with a Singapore fashion brand to bring Lingnan (referring to southern regions of China, including Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao) ICH haute couture aesthetics onto the international stage, Xu Ziyun, business manager at Guangzhou Textile Industry & Trade Holding, told the Global Times."By telling deeper cultural stories, these products are climbing to the top of the global value chain. Our overseas network now spans over 100 countries and regions," said Xu.In addition, a Chengdu-based company showcased cultural products inspired by 200-year-old Xinfan palm leaf weaving ICH (a traditional, hand-woven folk art from Chengdu's Xindu district, Southwest China's Sichuan Province), using exquisite craftsmanship to bridge traditional Chinese culture with the world at the Canton Fair, according to media reports.Beyond physical products, the Canton Fair has also become a vibrant showcase for Chinese traditional culture.At each opening ceremony for the three phases of the 139th edition, robot-assisted Yingge dance performances and dragon-lion dances created lively scenes drawing foreign buyers, who stop to film and take photos.During the second phase of the Canton Fair, the Daliang fish lantern of Guangdong's Shunde made its debut as an industrialized ICH application zone. Featuring the industrial application of this traditional ICH, the exhibit highlights how classic craftsmanship meets modern design, according to a report by state broadcaster CCTV News.These elegant, dynamic fish lantern lamps blend oriental charm with practical value and are highly popular among Asian hotel and homeware buyers, transforming traditional festival lanterns from street decorations into modern commercial and everyday products, the CCTV report said.Beyond the much-celebrated "hard tech" innovations, such as traditional Chinese medicine light therapy devices, martial arts-inspired robots, brain-computer interface rehab devices and AI-assisted orthopedic surgery machines, which have been the new breakout products at this edition of the Canton Fair, products that embody Chinese ICHs are emerging as major crowd-pleasers.From Chaozhou inlaid porcelain leather goods to Daliang fish lantern lamps, breakout products at this Canton Fair have undergone a stunning transformation. The fair is no longer just a platform for trading goods. It has evolved from "selling products" to a grand stage where "Chinese culture shines, stories are told, and emotions are shared," several exhibitors said.Powered by oriental aesthetics and ICH craftsmanship, Chinese manufacturing is breaking out of low-price competition and ascending the global value chain. The worldwide surge of interest in Chinese culture is steadily converting into real export orders, helping China's ICH products reach global markets and gain wider recognition.The 139th Canton Fair concluded in Guangzhou on Tuesday. As China's premier platform for foreign trade and international economic cooperation, more than 245,000 foreign buyers from 219 countries and regions attended the first two phases marking a 2.2 percent increase from the previous session, according to official statistics.Spanning three phases, the Canton Fair highlighted the latest achievements in intelligent manufacturing, smart healthcare, new energy, new materials, and cultural creative products.As of Tuesday, 314,000 overseas buyers from 220 countries and regions had attended the third phase of the Canton Fair, up 1.1 percent from the 138th session, according to official data the Canton Fair released on Tuesday.