Tourist killed in swing accident at Sichuan adventure site; park shut for safety checks: local authority

A tourist dies on May 3, 2026 after falling from a waterfall swing at an adventure park in Huaying, Southwest China's Sichuan Province. Photo: Screenshot from the Beijing Daily

A tourist died en route to the hospital on Sunday after being injured on the waterfall swing at an adventure park in Huaying, Southwest China's Sichuan Province, local authorities said on Tuesday. The park has been closed for rectification, and investigations into responsible institutions and personnel are under way in accordance with the law.A female tourist surnamed Liu died after being hurt on the waterfall swing at Maliuyan Adventure Park on Sunday, according to an investigation group statement posted on Huaying's official Publicity Department WeChat account. The group said she passed away en route to hospital and expressed deep sorrow over the incident.After the accident, the city set up an investigation group to conduct a thorough probe into the cause. The incident has been preliminarily ruled as a work safety liability accident caused by enterprise negligence, and relevant responsible entities and individuals are now under investigation and facing legal disciplinary action, per the statement.An online video of a woman falling from a scenic amusement ride went viral online. According to Capitalnews, an official WeChat account affiliated to the Beijing Daily, footage shows the woman plummeted from a height at the Maliuyan waterfall scenic area when her safety rope came loose during a high-altitude adventure project.The statement also said the investigation group has worked out proper settlement agreements with the victim's family. The park remains closed for rectification.Global Times