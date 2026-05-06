China calls for immediate full ceasefire, opposes renewed conflict, stresses priority of talks on Iran situation: Chinese FM

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, holds talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi in Beijing, capital of China, May 6, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

China calls for an immediate and full ceasefire, opposes renewed conflict, and stresses the priority of talks on the Iran situation, said Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Wednesday.Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks during talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi in Beijing. Noting the international community's common concern over restoring normal and safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz, Wang urged relevant parties to respond to global calls as soon as possible.The Iranian foreign minister briefed Wang on the latest developments in Iran-U.S. negotiations and Iran's considerations for the next steps. He said that Iran will firmly safeguard national sovereignty and dignity, while continuing to build consensus through peaceful negotiations in pursuit of a comprehensive and permanent solution.Araghchi stressed that at present, the issue regarding the opening of the Strait of Hormuz should be handled properly and resolved as soon as possible.Iran highly appreciates and endorses China's four-point proposal on promoting peace and stability in the Middle East, and commends China for its unremitting efforts to play a constructive role in preventing the situation from deteriorating and spilling over, Araghchi said.He added that Iran places its trust in China and expects China to continue its active role in promoting peace and ending hostilities. Iran also supports the establishment of a new post-war regional architecture that can balance development and security, Araghchi said.Noting the Iran-China comprehensive strategic partnership, Araghchi said Iran consistently adheres to the one-China principle and supports China in safeguarding its core interests. He also added that Iran is willing to strengthen communication and coordination with China in multilateral affairs and continuously deepen the partnership.Wang emphasized that since the outbreak of the conflict, China has consistently and actively promoted peace talks.He noted that the current situation has reached a critical juncture over whether the conflict can be brought to an end, expressing support for Iran in safeguarding its national sovereignty and security, and appreciation for Iran's willingness to seek a political resolution through diplomatic channels.Wang said China appreciates Iran's commitment to not developing nuclear weapons, while also recognizing Iran's legitimate right to the peaceful use of nuclear energy.China encourages Iran and more Gulf nations to engage in dialogue and foster good-neighborly relations, and supports regional countries in building a peace and security architecture based on broad participation, safeguarding shared interests, and achieving common development, Wang said.He added that China will remain committed to deescalating tensions and ending hostilities, and will continue to provide support for initiating peace talks, playing a greater role in restoring peace and tranquility in the Middle East.On bilateral relations, Wang said China is a trusted strategic partner of Iran, adding that China is willing to work with Iran to consolidate and deepen political mutual trust, maintain and strengthen high-level exchanges, deepen mutually beneficial cooperation across various fields, and continue to advance the China-Iran comprehensive strategic partnership.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, holds talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi in Beijing, capital of China, May 6, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)