Tianzhou-9 cargo craft re-enters atmosphere

This image captured at the Beijing Aerospace Control Center on May 7, 2026 shows China's Tianzhou-9 cargo craft re-entering the atmosphere in a controlled manner. China's Tianzhou-9 cargo craft has re-entered the atmosphere in a controlled manner at 7:49 a.m. (Beijing Time) Thursday, according to the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA). During the process, a small amount of debris that survived the ablation fell into the designated safe waters, said the CMSA. (Photo by Zhang Fan/Xinhua)

China's Tianzhou-9 cargo craft has re-entered the atmosphere in a controlled manner at 7:49 a.m. (Beijing Time) Thursday, according to the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA).During the process, a small amount of debris that survived the ablation fell into the designated safe waters, said the CMSA.Launched on July 15, 2025 from the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site in the southern island province of Hainan, the Tianzhou-9 was loaded with supplies including astronaut consumables for in-orbit stay, propellant and application experiment equipment.The Tianzhou-9 separated from the orbiting Tiangong space station combination on Wednesday and then entered its independent flight phase.

This image captured at the Beijing Aerospace Control Center on May 7, 2026 shows China's Tianzhou-9 cargo craft re-entering the atmosphere in a controlled manner. China's Tianzhou-9 cargo craft has re-entered the atmosphere in a controlled manner at 7:49 a.m. (Beijing Time) Thursday, according to the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA). During the process, a small amount of debris that survived the ablation fell into the designated safe waters, said the CMSA. (Photo by Zhang Fan/Xinhua)