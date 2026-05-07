Tianzhou-9 cargo craft re-enters atmosphere

This image captured at the Beijing Aerospace Control Center on May 7, 2026 shows China's Tianzhou-9 cargo craft re-entering the atmosphere in a controlled manner. China's Tianzhou-9 cargo craft has re-entered the atmosphere in a controlled manner at 7:49 a.m. (Beijing Time) Thursday, according to the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA). During the process, a small amount of debris that survived the ablation fell into the designated safe waters, said the CMSA. (Photo by Zhang Fan/Xinhua)
This image captured at the Beijing Aerospace Control Center on May 7, 2026 shows China's Tianzhou-9 cargo craft re-entering the atmosphere in a controlled manner. China's Tianzhou-9 cargo craft has re-entered the atmosphere in a controlled manner at 7:49 a.m. (Beijing Time) Thursday, according to the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA). During the process, a small amount of debris that survived the ablation fell into the designated safe waters, said the CMSA. (Photo by Zhang Fan/Xinhua)