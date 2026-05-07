China urges US to earnestly respect core interests, properly manage differences: FM

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with a visiting delegation of U.S. senators led by Steve Daines in Beijing, capital of China, May 7, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

China hopes that the United States will view China objectively, understand China rationally, respect China's core interests earnestly, manage differences properly, and join hands to do more major, practical and good things that are beneficial to both countries and the world, as well as to send more positive signals to the world, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Thursday.Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks when meeting with a visiting delegation of U.S. senators led by Steve Daines, in Beijing.