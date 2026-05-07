FM spokesperson responds to speculation over whether Taiwan question is Chinese side’s top concern as China-US leaders’ meeting approaches

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian

Taiwan question is at the core of China's core interests and the foundation of the political foundation of China-US relations. Abiding by the one-China principle and the three China-US joint communiqués, and honoring the commitments made by successive US administrations on the Taiwan question, are international obligations the US side must fulfill. They are also a necessary prerequisite for the stable, sound, and sustainable development of China-US relations, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said on Thursday.Lin made the remarks in response to a question over speculations that the Taiwan question is Chinese side's top concern as China-US leaders' meeting approaches.China's determination to safeguard national reunification and territorial integrity is unwavering. "Taiwan independence" separatism is incompatible with peace across the Taiwan Straits. To maintain peace and stability across the Straits, it is essential to unequivocally oppose "Taiwan independence," Lin said.Global Times