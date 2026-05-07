CHINA / DIPLOMACY
FM spokesperson responds to speculation over whether Taiwan question is Chinese side’s top concern as China-US leaders’ meeting approaches
By Global Times Published: May 07, 2026 02:57 PM
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian


Taiwan question is at the core of China's core interests and the foundation of the political foundation of China-US relations. Abiding by the one-China principle and the three China-US joint communiqués, and honoring the commitments made by successive US administrations on the Taiwan question, are international obligations the US side must fulfill. They are also a necessary prerequisite for the stable, sound, and sustainable development of China-US relations, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said on Thursday. 

Lin made the remarks in response to a question over speculations that the Taiwan question is Chinese side's top concern as China-US leaders' meeting approaches. 

China's determination to safeguard national reunification and territorial integrity is unwavering. "Taiwan independence" separatism is incompatible with peace across the Taiwan Straits. To maintain peace and stability across the Straits, it is essential to unequivocally oppose "Taiwan independence," Lin said. 

Global Times 


RELATED ARTICLES
FM responds to US report claiming China has no plan to resolve Taiwan question in 2027

Commenting on US intelligence agencies’ annual threat assessment report, which claimed that China does not currently plan to ...