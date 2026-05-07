Chinese FM advises Paraguayan authorities to stand on the right side of history as soon as possible as a business delegation led by Paraguayan president visits island of Taiwan

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian

We advise the Paraguayan authorities to stand on the right side of history as soon as possible, and to make the correct decision to recognize the one-China principle and sever so-called "diplomatic relations" with the DPP authorities in the Taiwan island, the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said on Thursday in response to a question about a delegation of business leaders led by the president of Paraguay is currently visiting the island, with the aim of strengthening ties between the two sides.The one-China principle is a basic norm governing international relations and a widely recognized consensus in the international community. So far, 183 countries have established diplomatic relations with China on the basis of this principle, Lin said.