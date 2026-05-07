China, US should strive for more practical achievements: Premier Li
By Xinhua Published: May 07, 2026 07:51 PM
China is willing to work with the United States to implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, enhance dialogue and communication, create a favorable atmosphere for exchanges at all levels and cooperation in various fields, and strive for more practical achievements between the two countries, Chinese Premier Li Qiang said Thursday.
Li made the remarks when meeting with a visiting delegation of U.S. senators led by Steve Daines in Beijing.