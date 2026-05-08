China issues measures to assess Beautiful China construction progress

China has unveiled assessment measures for the building of a Beautiful China, aiming to promote green and low-carbon development and achieve overall improvement in ecological and environmental quality, according to an official document made public recently.



The document, jointly issued by the General Office of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and the General Office of the State Council, says the assessment of annual major targets will cover air quality, water and marine ecological environments, the soil environment, solid waste pollution prevention and control, and ecological quality.



The document also specifies annual key tasks for assessment, including the green and low-carbon transformation of development models, pollution control, efforts to enhance the diversity, stability and sustainability of ecosystems, and ecological and environmental security.



The assessment will also cover the fulfillment of responsibilities, the use of fiscal funds for ecological and environmental protection, and public satisfaction with local progress in Beautiful China construction and improvements in ecological and environmental quality.



Assessment results will be graded on a 100-point scale and classified into four categories, namely excellent, good, qualified and unqualified, the document notes.

