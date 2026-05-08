Civilizational exchanges, mutual learning add fresh impetus to China-Greece relations

A forum on intercultural dialogue and mutual learning among civilizations was held on Thursday to mark the 20th anniversary of the China-Greece comprehensive strategic partnership.



Participants said China and Greece, both ancient civilizations, have gained fresh impetus from exchanges that enhance mutual understanding, deepen practical cooperation and promote people-to-people connectivity.



The forum, themed "The Beauty of Harmony: Coexistence through Integration," was jointly hosted by Xinhua News Agency, the Chinese Embassy in Greece and the Alliance for Cultural Heritage in Asia. About 150 representatives from the governments, media outlets, cultural institutions, research organizations and enterprises attended the forum.



Guests exchanged views on the historical legacy and contemporary practice of exchanges between Chinese and Greek civilizations, as well as on strengthening the cultural and people-to-people foundations to improve global governance through dialogue among civilizations. They also visited a photo exhibition commemorating the anniversary.



At the exhibition, former Greek President Prokopis Pavlopoulos paused frequently to view the displays, which traced the 20-year journey of the China-Greece comprehensive strategic partnership and highlighted the two ancient civilizations' practice of expanding cooperation for mutual benefit.



Pavlopoulos called the exhibition "the best proof" that Greece-China cooperation is pragmatic and effective, and serves as a model of great significance to humanity and the world.



Former Greek Foreign Minister George Katrougalos said Greece and China share something rare and precious as heirs to great ancient civilizations and have jointly shaped the intellectual and spiritual heritage of humanity.



He cited the Port of Piraeus as a concrete example demonstrating the effectiveness of the Belt and Road Initiative in delivering tangible development. As the two countries mark the 20th anniversary of their comprehensive strategic partnership, he urged both sides to continue to deepen cooperation, uphold the rule of international law, promote a more equitable international order, and work together to advance civilizational exchanges to build a shared future.



Stelios Virvidakis, secretary-general of the Center of Greek and Chinese Ancient Civilizations, said in a world still marked by turbulence, conflicts and unrest, the ideas of harmony, cultivation of virtue and rational understanding embodied in Greek and Chinese civilizations are more valuable. He expressed hope that the two sides will continue to deepen academic, cultural and people-to-people exchanges.



George Georgoudis, Greek director of the Confucius Institute at the University of West Attica, said relations between Greece and China have strengthened over the past 20 years, with people-to-people exchanges becoming the most dynamic and sustainable direction of cooperation.



Roula Tsokalidou, Greek director of the Confucius Institute at Aristotle University of Thessaloniki, said that since the Confucius Institute at Aristotle University officially began teaching in 2020, many Greek students have fallen in love with the Chinese language and culture. She added that the institute will continue contributing to bilateral friendship and relations.



Christos Kadas, a student from the Technical University of Crete who attended a summer camp in China, said that although Greece and China are geographically distant, they are close to each other. "We are both ancient civilizations with rich histories and strong cultural identities."



Kadas emphasized that today the countries' connections are stronger than ever, extending beyond politics and economy to culture, education, and human bonds.



Looking ahead, participants urged enhanced understanding through civilizational dialogue, people-to-people exchanges to strengthen affinity, and practical cooperation to achieve win-win results, injecting fresh impetus to China-Greece relations.

