China reports no natural hosts or human infections linked to hantavirus strain in current outbreak: CDC

Cruise ship MV Hondius, aboard which three passengers have died on suspicion of hantavirus infections, is stationary off the port of Praia, the capital of Cape Verde, on May 6, 2026. Photo: VCG

China has no natural hosts of the hantavirus strain involved in this outbreak, and no human infection cases have been reported in the country, Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Friday.On May 2, the World Health Organization reported an outbreak of hantavirus infections aboard a polar expedition cruise ship that departed from Argentina on April 1. Since April 6, eight people have fallen ill, and as of May 7, three deaths had been reported, triggering widespread concern. According to an article published on the CDC WeChat account.Since the hantavirus is also present in China, when answered could a similar situation occur in China, the CDC said that hantavirus infections are distributed worldwide, with an estimated 200,000 cases reported globally each year. In recent years, the incidence of hemorrhagic fever with renal syndrome in China has shown a year-on-year decline.In the Americas, 200 to 300 cases are reported annually, with the overall trend on the rise. The Andes virus involved in this outbreak has no known natural host distribution in China, and no human infection cases have been reported in the country, the CDC article noted.Human hantavirus infection is primarily acquired through contact with the urine, faeces, or saliva of infected rodents. It is a rare but severe disease that can be fatal. Although uncommon, limited human-to-human transmission has been reported in previous outbreaks of Andes virus, a specific hantavirus species, according to Xinhua.Based on available information and current understanding of the virus, the WHO assesses the risk to the global population from this event as low, saying it will continue to monitor the epidemiological situation and update its risk assessment.Hantavirus infections generally do not result in human-to-human transmission, and ordinary social interactions or routine contact in public places do not spread the virus, according to CDC.The center said that hantavirus pulmonary syndrome caused by the Andes virus in this cruise ship outbreak has previously been linked to isolated cases of person-to-person transmission. In particular, limited transmission may occur among people living together for extended periods in confined spaces, through close contact or inhalation of pathogen-containing aerosols expelled by infected individuals.The CDC said reducing contact with rodents is the primary strategy for preventing hantavirus infection, urging the public to maintain clean living and working environments, properly store food and water, and avoid direct contact with rodents, their droppings and carcasses.It also advised people working or camping outdoors to stay away from wild animals and rodent-infested areas, while recommending protective measures such as masks, gloves and disinfectants when cleaning long-unused buildings to avoid inhaling contaminated aerosols. Workers in high-risk sectors including agriculture, forestry, sanitation and field exploration are encouraged to receive hemorrhagic fever vaccinations.