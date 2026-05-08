China firmly opposes groundless accusations and malicious smears, FM spokesperson says after Norway reportedly arrests Chinese on spying allegations

Photo: Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said Friday that he was "not aware of the specific situation," when asked by a foreign reporter to comment on an Associated Press report that Norwegian police had arrested a Chinese citizen on espionage charges for allegedly attempting to set up a receiver to collect sensitive satellite data."China firmly opposes any groundless accusations and malicious smears against China, and believes that Norway will effectively protect the lawful rights and interests of Chinese citizens," Lin said at the regular press conference.Global Times