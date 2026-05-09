China, France shoulder important responsibilities for upholding int'l peace, stability, development: top diplomat

Wang Yi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and director of the Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs, holds talks with Emmanuel Bonne, diplomatic adviser to the French president, in Beijing, capital of China, May 8, 2026. (Xinhua/Dai Tianfang)

China and France, as permanent members of the UN Security Council and major independent countries, shoulder important responsibilities for upholding international peace, stability and development, China's top diplomat Wang Yi said on Friday.Wang, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and director of the Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs, made the remarks when holding talks with Emmanuel Bonne, diplomatic adviser to the French president, in Beijing.Noting that the strategic guidance of the two heads of state reflects the high level and special nature of bilateral relations, Wang said China stands ready to work with France to achieve greater progress in China-France cooperation and deliver more benefits to the two peoples.China values the recent passage by the French Parliament of a bill to ease the return of colonial-era looted artifacts, and is ready to strengthen cooperation with France in this regard to enhance people-to-people and cultural exchanges, and mutual learning between civilizations, Wang said.Against the backdrop of growing turmoil in today's world, it is necessary for both countries to strengthen strategic communication and coordination, jointly address global challenges, and advance the China-France comprehensive strategic partnership to achieve sound and steady development free from various types of interference, Wang said.He stressed that the foundation of China-France relations lies in solid political mutual trust, and the key is mutual respect for each other's core interests. He expressed the hope that France will abide by the one-China principle in practice, refrain from any form of official interaction with Taiwan authorities, and not send any wrong signals to the "Taiwan independence" separatist forces.Indicating that China and Europe are always partners, not rivals, Wang said it is hoped that France will play a positive and constructive role in encouraging the EU to adopt a correct and rational perception of China and pursue a practical and open economic and trade policy toward China.Bonne said France highly values the long-standing friendship and mutual trust between the two heads of state, adding that France fully understands the importance and sensitivity of the Taiwan question, adheres to the one-China policy, and will not change its position on this issue.France looks forward to working closely with China to find constructive solutions to global crises, he said, adding that given the current international situation, it is crucial to maintain dialogue and cooperation between Europe and China.Noting that the EU needs China and hopes to be mutually reliable partners with China, Bonne added that France is ready to play an active role in promoting EU-China dialogue and cooperation.The two sides also had in-depth exchanges of views on issues of common concern, including global economic governance and the situation in the Middle East.

Wang Yi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and director of the Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs, holds talks with Emmanuel Bonne, diplomatic adviser to the French president, in Beijing, capital of China, May 8, 2026. (Xinhua/Dai Tianfang)