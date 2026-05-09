Stop forming blocs and stoking camp confrontation: Chinese MND spokesperson responds to Japan-Philippines defense minister joint statement

Jiang Bin Photo: China's Ministry of National Defense

Commenting on claims in a joint statement between the Japanese Defense Minister and the Philippine Defense Secretary, a spokesperson for the Chinese Ministry of National Defense (MND) said on Saturday that certain politicians from Japan and the Philippines hype up false narratives on maritime-related issues and baselessly smear China, and the Chinese side is strongly dissatisfied with and firmly opposes to this. Commenting on claims in a joint statement between the Japanese Defense Minister and the Philippine Defense Secretary, a spokesperson for the Chinese Ministry of National Defense (MND) said on Saturday that certain politicians from Japan and the Philippines hype up false narratives on maritime-related issues and baselessly smear China, and the Chinese side is strongly dissatisfied with and firmly opposes to this.





The remarks were made by Senior Colonel Jiang Bin, the MND spokesperson, when asked to comment on reports that the Japanese Defense Minister and the Philippine Defense Secretary issued a joint statement claiming opposition to "unilateral attempts to change the status quo in the East China Sea and the South China Sea by force or coercion," expressing so-called concern over China's "dangerous coercion" near Japan and the Philippines, and touting that the two sides will enhance defense cooperation in areas such as equipment technology and information sharing.In response, Jiang said that the relevant parties, turning a blind eye to the shared aspiration of regional countries for peace and development and disregarding opposition from their own people, are stepping up military collusion for selfish gains, escalating regional tensions.Japan has sent troops to participate in joint exercises and, for the first time, launched offensive missiles outside its own territory, deliberately breaching the principle of "exclusive defense," Jiang stressed, adding that the Philippines, in an attempt to bring in outside forces to embolden its infringing acts, even tries to shift the blame onto China. “This is completely the wrong calculation,” Jiang noted.Jiang said the Chinese military is unwavering in its resolve to safeguard its territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests. “We urge the relevant countries to stop forming blocs and stoking camp confrontation, and do more that truly contributes to regional peace and stability,” the spokesperson said.Global Times