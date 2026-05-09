‘Vivid embodiment of all-weather strategic cooperative partnership’: Chinese MND on delivery of first Qilin-class conventional submarine to Pakistan

Jiang Bin. Photo: Ministry of National Defense

A spokesperson for the Chinese Ministry of National Defense (MND) said on Saturday that the delivery of the first Qilin-class conventional submarine to Pakistan, also known as Hangor-class submarine, PNS/M Hangor, represents normal military equipment cooperation between the two countries and serves as a vivid embodiment of their all-weather strategic cooperative partnership.It is reported that the Pakistan Navy announced the commissioning ceremony of the vessel in Sanya, South China's Hainan Province, on April 30. Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari and Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf were present at the ceremony, according to Pakistan Navy press release.Asked to comment on this, Senior Colonel Jiang Bin, the MND spokesperson, said that under the strategic leadership of both countries' leaders in recent years, bilateral ties have continuously scaled new heights and delivered fresh outcomes.Over the years, the two militaries have supported each other with utmost sincerity. Fruitful cooperation in strategic dialogue, joint exercises and training, personnel development, and equipment and technology has made important contributions to the security of both countries and regional peace and stability, Jiang noted.In the next stage, the two militaries will further strengthen strategic mutual trust and deepen practical cooperation in various fields, so as to build an even closer China-Pakistan community with a shared future and contribute to world peace and development, the MND spokesperson said.Global Times