‘Small yet beautiful’ stories deepen roots in China-Pakistan agricultural cooperation

A delegation of Pakistani media representatives and think tank scholars visits Wuhan Qingfa Hesheng Agricultural Development Co., Ltd in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, on April 24, 2026. Photo: Ma Ruiqian

During a trip to Wuhan, Central China's Hubei Province, with a delegation of Pakistani media professionals and think tank representatives, I spoke with a Pakistani journalist on the bus. I told him that I hoped to find a "small yet beautiful" story of China-Pakistan cooperation during the trip - one that could illustrate how the China-Pakistan all-weather strategic cooperative partnership has taken root in real life.After our visit to the Wuhan Hi-Tech Bio-Agricultural Park, the journalist said to me, "I think you've found the story you were looking for."The office building of Wuhan Qingfa Hesheng Agricultural Development Co Ltd contained rich stories of China-Pakistan agricultural cooperation. From introducing hybrid rice and canola to Pakistan and establishing R&D farms for local variety breeding and tech transfer to running training programs for Pakistani agricultural professionals, these cooperation projects are closely tied to farmers' incomes, food security and people's livelihoods. They are vivid examples of the "small yet beautiful" projects under the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative.Hybrid rice, rapeseed, watermelon, squash, chili peppers, cauliflower… As he looked at the wide range of seeds displayed in the exhibition room, Noor Ullah, senior manager of Jang Media Group, told me that with these seeds, Pakistani farmers would be able to improve per-unit yield and agricultural income."These are not just crop seeds," he said emotionally. "They are seeds of hope that China-Pakistan cooperation is sowing in our land. I believe that both China and Pakistan will harvest better food and sweeter fruit from these seeds."From the reactions of Pakistani delegation members throughout the trip, what I sensed was far more than curiosity about new agricultural technologies. It was also Pakistan's genuine desire to accelerate agricultural modernization.This year marks the beginning of China's 15th Five-Year Plan period (2026-30), while Pakistan is also at a key stage of advancing its "Uraan Pakistan" vision. As developing countries and important members of the Global South, China and Pakistan share many common ideas and development priorities. Agriculture is one of the most promising areas for bilateral cooperation.Pakistan is a major agricultural country in South Asia, with vast arable land resources, diverse climate conditions and long crop-growing seasons. It is well suited not only for stable grain production, but also for the development of specialty cash crops as well as a variety of fruits and vegetables. The Indus River irrigation system provides a solid foundation for agricultural development, while abundant sunlight and heat resources give Pakistan strong potential in producing crops such as mangoes and cherries. Its young population also provides ample human resources for agricultural modernization.For China, Pakistan is a promising agricultural partner. China has accumulated rich experience in hybrid breeding, water-saving irrigation, agricultural mechanization, smart farming, e-commerce logistics and full industrial-chain integration. Pakistan, meanwhile, holds unique strengths in land resources, climate advantages, specialty agricultural products and strategic access to South Asian and Middle Eastern markets. These complementary advantages create a broad space for bilateral agricultural cooperation.China-Pakistan cooperation shows other countries what truly sustainable international agricultural cooperation can look like. A single seed, a farm, a training program, or a technology transfer project - these seemingly small initiatives are often the ones that take deepest root in the soil, and make the greatest difference in people's lives.The Pakistani delegation's visit partly coincided with Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari's five-day trip to China. According to Pakistani media reports, Zardari witnessed the signing of three memoranda of understanding to expand cooperation in desalination, agricultural technology and the tea sector.As agricultural trade grows steadily, cooperation mechanisms continue to improve, and people-to-people exchanges become closer, mutually beneficial cooperation injects fresh momentum into building an even closer China-Pakistan community with a shared future in the new era.As the delegation left the park, members were still full of enthusiasm, discussing the seed research achievements they had just seen and the many possibilities for future cooperation.One Pakistani journalist held up his phone to show a picture of a giant watermelon, and asked a company manager, "Is it possible to grow a watermelon like this in Pakistan?" Laughter immediately broke out among the group. Yet behind that laughter, what I saw was the heartfelt expectation of these Pakistani friends - a genuine hope to see more new and welcomed fruits grow from their own land for the benefit of their people.The author is a reporter with the Global Times. The article is originally published on Daily Sub News and Daily Times. opinion@globaltimes.com.cn