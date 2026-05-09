Commissioning of ‘five essentials for aircraft carriers’ a significant achievement of PLA Navy’s accelerated transformation, development: MND spokesperson

Jiang Bin Photo: China's Ministry of National Defense

When asked to comment on the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy's successful commissioning of all "five essentials for aircraft carriers," including stealth carrier-based fighters, multirole catapult-assisted carrier-based fighters, fixed-wing carrier-based early warning aircraft, fixed-wing electronic warfare aircraft, and anti-submarine helicopters, Senior Colonel Jiang Bin, a spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense, stated on Saturday that this is a vital link in forming the systematic combat capability of aircraft carrier formations and a significant achievement in the PLA Navy’s accelerated transformation and development. When asked to comment on the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy's successful commissioning of all "five essentials for aircraft carriers," including stealth carrier-based fighters, multirole catapult-assisted carrier-based fighters, fixed-wing carrier-based early warning aircraft, fixed-wing electronic warfare aircraft, and anti-submarine helicopters, Senior Colonel Jiang Bin, a spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense, stated on Saturday that this is a vital link in forming the systematic combat capability of aircraft carrier formations and a significant achievement in the PLA Navy’s accelerated transformation and development.





Jiang said building a strong PLA Navy embodies the century-old aspiration of the Chinese nation to grow into a maritime power and serves as an important guarantee for the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.Entering the new era, the modernization of the PLA Navy has become increasingly solid and powerful. From the air to the sea, from coastal waters to the open ocean, the types and functions of various weapon platforms have been continuously improved, achieving leapfrog development and innovative breakthroughs, providing stronger guarantees for safeguarding national sovereignty, security and development interests, the spokesperson said.The Chinese PLA Navy has always adhered to the vision of a maritime community with a shared future, Jiang said. Whether it is escort missions in the Gulf of Aden, international humanitarian relief operations, or the “Mission Harmony” carried out by PLA Navy hospital ships, practice has shown that a strong Chinese navy has always been an anchor of peace and a bridge of cooperation for the world, the spokesperson noted.“We stand ready to work with navies of all countries in the same spirit of mutual support and sincere cooperation to make new and greater contributions to maritime security and world peace,” Jiang said.Global Times