Footage obtained by Global Times shows Philippine aircraft harassing Chinese scientific research vessel in Houteng Jiao

Screenshot from video

According to China Coast Guard (CCG) spokesperson Jiang Lue, on May 6, China’s scientific research vessel Xiangyanghong 33 conducted routine ecological environment surveys in waters near China’s Houteng Jiao. During the operation, a Philippine Coast Guard Islander aircraft deliberately approached and harassed the vessel.Video footage obtained by the Global Times on Saturday shows that when the Xiangyanghong 33 was carrying out normal ecological surveys, a Philippine C-208 official aircraft circled at low altitude in an attempt to disrupt the Chinese vessel’s normal operations.The Global Times learned that Houteng Jiao lies within the Liyuetan Basin of China’s Nansha Qundao (islands), an area believed to hold abundant oil and gas resources. Previously, the Philippine side has repeatedly dispatched vessels to conduct illegal activities in waters adjacent to Houteng Jiao in attempts to infringe on China’s rights and provoke tensions. In addition, the Philippines has organized so-called "fishermen" to gather illegally in waters near Houteng Jiao on multiple occasions.In response to the illegal actions of Philippine vessels, the CCG has taken necessary control measures in accordance with laws and regulations, and has seized the fish aggregation devices deployed by the Philippine side, which harm the local ecology and the safety of maritime navigation.The ecological survey conducted by Xiangyanghong 33 this time is a regular measure to protect the marine ecology of Houteng Jiao waters and constitutes legitimate “normal activities” in accordance with international law.In response to the Philippine side's latest provocative actions, the CCG conducted tracking, monitoring, control, and disposal measures in accordance with laws and regulations, ensuring the operational safety of the Chinese vessel. Throughout the operation, the actions remained professional and compliant.“We sternly warn the Philippine side to immediately stop illegal harassment, smearing and inflammatory propaganda. The CCG will continue to conduct rights-protection and law enforcement operations in waters under China's jurisdiction in accordance with the law, and take all necessary measures to ensure the safety of China's scientific survey operations and uphold peace and stability in the South China Sea,” Jiang said.Global Times