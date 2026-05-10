China debuts intelligent production line for deepwater oil & gas process piping

Photo: Xinhua

Offshore Oil Engineering Co announced on Sunday that China's first intelligent production line for deepwater oil and gas equipment process piping has been completed in Zhuhai, South China's Guangdong Province and has entered the commissioning phase, according to the Xinhua News Agency.Often called the "artery" of offshore oil and gas resource development facilities, process piping is a core component that transports oil, water, and other fluids during operations - keeping the entire system flowing. The quality of its construction is directly linked to operational safety throughout the facility's service life. Deepwater oil and gas facilities must operate stably under extreme conditions such as high pressure, high temperatures, and strong corrosion over long periods, imposing more stringent requirements on the reliability of process piping, the professional competence of operators, and the thoroughness of process planning.According to Li Yuming, the project leader, the intelligent production line consists of modules such as a manufacturing execution system, an integrated assembly and welding intelligent system, artificial intelligence-driven intelligent visual recognition, and an automated guided vehicle intelligent transport system. It integrates operations from rust removal and code printing to logistics transport, intelligent assembly, and adaptive welding, covering the entire intelligent production process of "cutting-assembly-welding."To address challenges such as significant differences in pipe specifications, material diversity, and complex process types in deepwater oil and gas equipment process piping, the project team collaborated with domestic advanced intelligent equipment manufacturers over two years, Xinhua said.They overcame difficulties in integrating intelligent production equipment and software support systems, achieving full-process intelligent production features such as flexible work order schedule, one-click execution, and remote, barrier-free centralized control, greatly improving production efficiency and product quality.In recent years, the company has continuously strengthened industrial chain leadership and collaborative efforts, achieved full-process intelligent construction of deepwater oil and gas equipment process piping, and systematically established integrated, autonomous capabilities from intelligent design and flexible manufacturing to precision coating. These efforts have provided solid support for high-level intelligent and localized deepwater oil and gas equipment manufacturing in China, the report said.Global Times