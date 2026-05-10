Saint Laurent resumes Hangzhou street deliveries after blocking orders; company declines to comment

Saint Laurent's shop Photo: VCG

The issue over French luxury brand Saint Laurent's Taobao flagship store being unable to process orders to a street in Xiaoshan district, Hangzhou, East China's Zhejiang Province, appeared to have been resolved by Sunday evening, following public discussion. Global Times testing indicated that normal ordering had resumed.The Paper reported on Sunday morning that when placing orders using addresses in the area, the system displayed a message stating that the purchased items were "not available for delivery to the selected region." The outlet tested 20 different addresses within the same street, all of which failed to place orders.According to the report, when asked why deliveries to the Yingfeng street were unavailable, customer service advised users to try alternative addresses, adding that there was "no such restriction set by the store."On Chinese social media the RedNtoe, or Xiaohongshu, some users said the street is home to a concentration of livestream e-commerce activity in Hangzhou, while also housing many ordinary residents.As of press time, Saint Laurent had not responded to a request for comment from the Global Times, and the Taobao flagship store had also not issued any explanation regarding the order restriction.The Paper, citing legal experts, said that refusing transactions based on geographic location may violate the Consumer Rights Protection Law, potentially infringing on consumers' right to fair trade, and called on platforms to improve more targeted risk-control mechanisms.Global Times