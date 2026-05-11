China's cargo craft Tianzhou-10 docks with space station combination

Photo: People's Daily
The cargo craft Tianzhou-10 successfully docked at the rear docking port of Tianhe, the core module of China's space station Tiangong, on Monday, according to the China Manned Space Agency.
The process was conducted at 1:11 p.m. (Beijing Time) after Tianzhou-10 entered orbit and completed its status setup, according to the agency.
The Shenzhou-21 crew members onboard the space station will enter the cargo craft and transfer the payloads as scheduled.
China launched the cargo craft Tianzhou-10 at 8:14 a.m. (Beijing Time) on Monday from the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site in south China's Hainan Province.