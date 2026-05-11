China's cargo craft Tianzhou-10 docks with space station combination

Photo: People's Daily

The cargo craft Tianzhou-10 successfully docked at the rear docking port of Tianhe, the core module of China's space station Tiangong, on Monday, according to the China Manned Space Agency.The process was conducted at 1:11 p.m. (Beijing Time) after Tianzhou-10 entered orbit and completed its status setup, according to the agency.The Shenzhou-21 crew members onboard the space station will enter the cargo craft and transfer the payloads as scheduled.China launched the cargo craft Tianzhou-10 at 8:14 a.m. (Beijing Time) on Monday from the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site in south China's Hainan Province.