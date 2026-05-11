World Brand Moganshan Summit opens in China's Zhejiang

This photo taken on May 10, 2026 shows the venue of the 2026 World Brand Moganshan Summit in Deqing, east China's Zhejiang Province. The summit opened here on Sunday, aiming to drive the high-quality development of Chinese brands and promote mutual learning and exchange among global brands. Themed "Brands Bring Better Future for the World," the summit serves as a platform for brand dialogue, bringing together government departments, Chinese and foreign enterprises, higher education institutions and industry associations to engage in in-depth discussions regarding brand development. (Photo: Xinhua)

The 2026 World Brand Moganshan Summit opened on Sunday in Deqing, east China's Zhejiang Province, aiming to drive the high-quality development of Chinese brands and promote mutual learning and exchange among global brands.Themed "Brands Bring Better Future for the World," the summit serves as a platform for brand dialogue, bringing together government departments, Chinese and foreign enterprises, higher education institutions and industry associations to engage in in-depth discussions regarding brand development.Lyu Yansong, editor-in-chief of Xinhua News Agency, stated in his address that Xinhua will tell stories of Chinese brands to enhance their visibility, reputation and international influence, and deepen think tank empowerment to provide scientific decision-making references for high-quality brand development. Meanwhile, Xinhua will also leverage its platform advantages to help Chinese brands reach the global market while enabling global brands to share in China's opportunities, Lyu added.Lian Yimin, chairman of the Zhejiang Provincial Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, said Zhejiang will strive to build a "Zhejiang Premium" brand matrix characterized by exceptional quality, cutting-edge technology, superior services, advanced culture, strong market competitiveness and high social reputation. With a first-class innovation ecosystem and a most competitive business environment, Zhejiang warmly welcomes global brands to invest, thrive and pursue innovative development in the province.This year's summit is co-hosted by the Brand Work Office of Xinhua News Agency, the China Council for Brand Development and the Zhejiang Branch of Xinhua News Agency. Its main agenda includes an opening ceremony and flagship forum, a press conference releasing China's brand value evaluation results and a world top 500 brands development forum. There are also featured side events such as brand value enhancement sessions, a high-quality cultural tourism development conference and a brand exhibition.