Chinese, US top leaders to exchange views on bilateral ties, world peace and development: FM spokesperson on Trump’s upcoming China visit

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun

At the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, US President Donald Trump will pay a state visit to China. This will be another face-to-face meeting between the two heads of state following their meeting in Busan last October, and the first visit to China by a US president in nine years. President Xi will have an in-depth exchange of views with President Trump on major issues concerning China-US relations as well as world peace and development, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said on Monday.Guo made the remarks in response to a question about the arrangements for the visit and China's expectations.Guo said head-of-state diplomacy plays an irreplaceable role in providing strategic guidance for China-US relations. China is willing to work with the US, in the spirit of equality, respect and mutual benefit, to expand cooperation, manage differences, and inject more stability and certainty into a world marked by turbulence and transformation.Global Times