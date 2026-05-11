CHINA / DIPLOMACY
Chinese, US top leaders to exchange views on bilateral ties, world peace and development: FM spokesperson on Trump’s upcoming China visit
By Global Times Published: May 11, 2026 03:53 PM
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun


At the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, US President Donald Trump will pay a state visit to China. This will be another face-to-face meeting between the two heads of state following their meeting in Busan last October, and the first visit to China by a US president in nine years. President Xi will have an in-depth exchange of views with President Trump on major issues concerning China-US relations as well as world peace and development, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said on Monday.

Guo made the remarks in response to a question about the arrangements for the visit and China's expectations.

Guo said head-of-state diplomacy plays an irreplaceable role in providing strategic guidance for China-US relations. China is willing to work with the US, in the spirit of equality, respect and mutual benefit, to expand cooperation, manage differences, and inject more stability and certainty into a world marked by turbulence and transformation.

Global Times 


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