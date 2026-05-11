China, US team up to bust drug smuggling operation

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China’s Ministry of Public Security announced on Monday that its Drug Control Bureau and the US Drug Enforcement Administration have jointly solved a drug smuggling and trafficking case involving five suspects, including two Chinese nationals and three Americans.In early April, authorities seized the drugs and successfully cut off a drug smuggling route spanning both countries.The drug authorities conducted coordinated operations in China’s Liaoning and Guangdong provinces and the US states of Florida and Nevada, leading to the arrest of five suspects and the seizure of a quality of drugs, including Protonitazene and Bromazolam.The case marks another major achievement in the deepening practical cooperation between China and US anti-narcotics law enforcement agencies, highlighting the two countries’ joint resolve to rigorously combat drug-related crimes.Global Times