China maintains close consultations with ASEAN countries over text of COC: FM spokesperson

Photo: Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun

In response to a question on ASEAN's emphasis at last week's ASEAN Summit on the need to conclude a legally binding Code of Conduct in the South China Sea (COC) based on international law, including the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), as well as Philippine President Marcos' remarks at the post-summit press briefing expressing optimism about finalizing the COC within the year, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said at a regular media briefing on Monday that the formulation of the COC constitutes an important step in implementing the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea (DOC) and represents an important consensus between China and ASEAN countries.He added that this is conducive to better managing differences among all parties, promoting cooperation, and maintaining peace and stability in the South China Sea.At present, China has been maintaining close consultations with ASEAN countries over the text of the COC. China hopes all parties can stay firm on the established goal, keep focused on consensus-building, resist and exclude all kinds of external interferences, and make joint efforts to reach and finalize the COC at an early date, Guo said.Global Times