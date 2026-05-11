Taiwan region cannot participate in WHA due to DPP political manipulation, proving intl community's adherence to one-China principle: Taiwan Affairs Office spokesperson

Chen Binhua, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council



When asked to comment on that the registration for 79th World Health Assembly (WHA) has concluded on May 10 and the Taiwan region again cannot participate in it, Chen Binhua, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, said that this situation is entirely created by the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities, resulting from their political manipulation over the participation of the Taiwan region in this year's WHA and marks the failure of their attempt to seek "Taiwan independence" under the pretext of health affairs. It once again proves that the international community's adherence to the one-China principle is unshakable.



Our position on the participation of China's Taiwan region in the activities of the World Health Organization (WHO) is consistent and clear-cut: it must be handled in accordance with the one-China principle, Chen said.



In the past, on the basis that both sides of the Taiwan Straits upheld the 1992 Consensus embodying the one-China principle, through cross-Straits consultations, the Taiwan region participated in the WHA as an observer in the name of "Chinese Taipei." This was a special arrangement made through cross-Straits consultations premised on the 1992 Consensus embodying the one-China principle, according to Chen.



The DPP authorities stubbornly cling to their separatist stance of "Taiwan independence" and refuse to recognize the 1992 Consensus embodying the one-China principle. This has completely eroded the political foundation for the Taiwan region to take part in the WHA. The deceptive acts and provocative moves of the DPP authorities will surely meet firm opposition from compatriots on both sides of the Taiwan Straits and the international community, and are doomed to fail, Chen noted.



Taiwan is China's Taiwan, and Taiwan compatriots are our family. We always care about the health and well-being of Taiwan compatriots and have made proper arrangements for the Taiwan region to take part in global health causes.



Upholding the one-China principle represents the shared justice and irreversible trend of the international community. As long as the DPP authorities do not abandon their separatist proposition of "Taiwan independence", do not change their hostility and confrontation, and instead engage blindly in political manipulation and attempt to seek independence by relying on external forces, they will only run into repeated setbacks across the international community, Chen said.



Global Times



