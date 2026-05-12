China holds variety of activities to mark National Disaster Prevention and Reduction Day

Students take part in a fire emergency evacuation drill in Xinle City, Shijiazhuang, north China's Hebei Province, May 11, 2026. A variety of activities were held across the country marking the upcoming National Disaster Prevention and Reduction Day. (Photo by Jia Minjie/Xinhua)

Children take part in an earthquake emergency evacuation drill under the guidance of a firefighter at a kindergarten in Yuping Dong Autonomous County of Tongren City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, May 11, 2026. A variety of activities were held across the country marking the upcoming National Disaster Prevention and Reduction Day. (Photo by Hu Panxue/Xinhua)

A firefighter introduces firefighting and rescue equipment to students at a primary school in Wenxian County of Jiaozuo City, central China's Henan Province, May 11, 2026. A variety of activities were held across the country marking the upcoming National Disaster Prevention and Reduction Day. (Photo by Xu Hongxing/Xinhua)

Students take part in an emergency evacuation drill under the guidance of firefighters in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, May 11, 2026. A variety of activities were held across the country marking the upcoming National Disaster Prevention and Reduction Day. (Photo by Yuan Fuhong/Xinhua)

A medical worker demonstrates cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) for residents in Shijiazhuang, north China's Hebei Province, May 11, 2026. A variety of activities were held across the country marking the upcoming National Disaster Prevention and Reduction Day. (Photo by Liang Zidong/Xinhua)

Students take part in an emergency evacuation drill at a primary school in Zaozhuang, east China's Shandong Province, May 11, 2026. A variety of activities were held across the country marking the upcoming National Disaster Prevention and Reduction Day. (Photo by Sun Zhongzhe/Xinhua)

Students learn to use rescue knots under the guidance of a firefighter at Tianfu New Area, southwest China's Sichuan Province, May 11, 2026. A variety of activities were held across the country marking the upcoming National Disaster Prevention and Reduction Day. (Photo by Weng Guangjian/Xinhua)

A firefighter teaches students to use fire extinguishers at a primary school in Huaying, southwest China's Sichuan Province, May 11, 2026. A variety of activities were held across the country marking the upcoming National Disaster Prevention and Reduction Day. (Photo by Qiu Haiying/Xinhua)

A police officer teaches children water safety knowledge at a kindergarten in Leshan, southwest China's Sichuan Province, May 11, 2026. A variety of activities were held across the country marking the upcoming National Disaster Prevention and Reduction Day. (Photo by Li Huashi/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on May 11, 2026 shows a member of the Blue Sky Rescue Team demonstrating cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) at a primary school in Tangshan, north China's Hebei Province. A variety of activities were held across the country marking the upcoming National Disaster Prevention and Reduction Day. (Photo by Zhu Dayong/Xinhua)

A firefighter uses a ladder truck to rescue a "trapped" student during an emergency evacuation drill at a primary school in Huzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province, May 11, 2026. A variety of activities were held across the country marking the upcoming National Disaster Prevention and Reduction Day. (Photo by Yi Fan/Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on May 11, 2026 shows police officers teaching children knowledge about vehicle blind spots at a kindergarten in Wuhu, east China's Anhui Province. A variety of activities were held across the country marking the upcoming National Disaster Prevention and Reduction Day. (Photo by Xiao Benxiang/Xinhua)