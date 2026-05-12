CHINA / DIPLOMACY
Chinese FM addresses question about US President’s remarks on discussing US arms sales to Taiwan, Jimmy Lai case with Chinese side
By Global Times Published: May 12, 2026 03:52 PM
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun



During US President Donald Trump's visit to China, the two heads of state will have in-depth exchanges of views on major issues concerning China-US relations as well as world peace and development, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said on Tuesday in response to a question about US President Trump said on Monday that he would discuss US arms sales to Taiwan and the case of Jimmy Lai with Chinese leader and question about whether China is prepared to engage in dialogue on these major issues.

Guo reiterated that China's opposition to US arms sales to China's Taiwan region is consistent and clear. Regarding the Jimmy Lai case, Guo noted that China has already stated its position on multiple occasions. 

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