SOURCE / COMPANIES
Welcome representatives from the US business community accompanying Trump on China visit: CCPIT
By Global Times Published: May 13, 2026 10:38 PM
The China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT) in Beijing File photo: VCG

The China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT) in Beijing File photo: VCG


The China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT) welcomes representatives from the US business community to visit China and there is broad space and great potential for pragmatic cooperation between China and the US, a CCPIT spokesperson said on Wednesday, in responding to a media inquiry regarding US President Donald Trump's state visit to China from May 13 to 15 and the accompanying delegation of US business representatives.

"Under the strategic guidance of the two heads of state, we look forward to further deepening exchanges and cooperation between the business communities of the two countries, and making new contributions to the stable, healthy, and sustainable development of China-US relations," the spokesperson said, according to a post on the CCPIT's official WeChat account.

The spokesperson also said that the CCPIT welcomes more US companies to Beijing to participate in the 4th China International Supply Chain Expo, which will open on June 22, to jointly maintain the stability and smooth flow of the global supply chain.

Global Times
RELATED ARTICLES
China voices opposition to US FCC’s restrictive measures targeting Chinese telecom carriers, vows necessary measures to protect rights: MOFCOM

China voiced firm opposition to the US Federal Communications Commission's (FCC) latest restrictive move against companies and products ...

China firmly opposes US' smear against the achievements of China's AI industry development: FM on US' AI distillation accusation on China

In response to a question about claims made by Michael Kratsios, director of the White House Office of ...

China firmly opposes US' AI chip exports control, vows resolute measures to safeguard legitimate interests: MOFCOM

Commenting on media enquiries regarding the US' export control on Al chips, Chinese Commerce Ministry spokesperson He Yongqian ...