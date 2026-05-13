Welcome representatives from the US business community accompanying Trump on China visit: CCPIT

The China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT) in Beijing File photo: VCG

The China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT) welcomes representatives from the US business community to visit China and there is broad space and great potential for pragmatic cooperation between China and the US, a CCPIT spokesperson said on Wednesday, in responding to a media inquiry regarding US President Donald Trump's state visit to China from May 13 to 15 and the accompanying delegation of US business representatives."Under the strategic guidance of the two heads of state, we look forward to further deepening exchanges and cooperation between the business communities of the two countries, and making new contributions to the stable, healthy, and sustainable development of China-US relations," the spokesperson said, according to a post on the CCPIT's official WeChat account.The spokesperson also said that the CCPIT welcomes more US companies to Beijing to participate in the 4th China International Supply Chain Expo, which will open on June 22, to jointly maintain the stability and smooth flow of the global supply chain.Global Times