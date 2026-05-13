Chinese scientists have developed a programmable quantum computing prototype called "Jiuzhang 4.0" that has set a new world record for optical quantum information technology, according to a study published on Wednesday in the journal Nature.



Led by the University of Science and Technology of China (USTC), the team used the prototype to solve the Gaussian boson sampling problem at a speed more than 10 to the 54th times that of the world's most powerful supercomputer, the study said.



The researchers said they manipulated and detected quantum states of up to 3,050 photons -- a significant leap from the 255 photons achieved with the previous "Jiuzhang 3.0."

