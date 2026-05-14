Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Thursday that he expects 2026 to be a "historic, landmark year" that opens up a new chapter in China-US relations.



China and the United States have more common interests than differences, Xi said when holding talks with visiting US President Donald Trump in Beijing.



Success in one is an opportunity for the other, and a stable bilateral relationship is good for the world, he added.



Noting that China and the United States should be partners instead of rivals, Xi said the two countries should help each other succeed and prosper together, and find the right way for major countries to get along well with each other in the new era.



"I look forward to our discussions on major issues important to our two countries and the world, and working together with you to set the course and steer the giant ship of China-US relations, so as to make 2026 a historic, landmark year that opens up a new chapter in China-US relations," Xi said.

