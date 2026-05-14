Trump repeatedly calls President Xi a great leader: Xinhua

Photo:Xinhua

Chinese President Xi Jinping held talks with visiting US President Donald Trump at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Thursday morning, Xinhua News Agency reported.Trump, who is on a three-day state visit to China, repeatedly called Xi a great leader, Xinhua said.He also highlighted the high-level American business delegation accompanying him, describing their presence as a gesture of respect toward China and its leader. "They look forward to trade and doing business," Trump said, according to Xinhua."There are those who say this is maybe the biggest summit ever," Trump said, per Xinhua."It's an honor to be your friend and the relationship between China and the USA is going to be better than ever before," Trump said, Xinhua reported.Global Times