Cashier-less supermarkets, AI robots, new-energy vehicles: Social media posts show US journalists covering Trump’s China visit struck by remarkable changes in the country

ABC World News Tonight's anchor David Muir interacts with a humanoid robot displayed at a major AI conference in Beijing. Photo: Screenshot of a ABC News report

As some US journalists who traveled to Beijing to cover the US President Donald Trump's visit to China experienced cashier-less supermarkets, watched performances by Unitree Robotics robots , tried new energy vehicles and tasted the delicious Chinese food, they were struck by the tremendous changes taking place in China, according to their posts on social media platforms.Although some still viewed the country through a biased lens - complaining about the large number of surveillance cameras in Beijing - they nevertheless acknowledged how dramatically China has transformed."We're here in Beijing and one thing is clear - AI is front and center. This morning our coffee was served up by a robot," Fox News anchor Bret Baier said in a post on Instagram on Wednesday as he was doing a special coverage on China's artificial intelligence boom.Baier also visited a Family Market convenience store in Beijing where he ended up asking a robot for sausage. He called it "the first of its kind of interaction," according to a Fox News video circulating on the social media.Noticeably, this veteran US media anchor has not completely dropped his biased lens by claiming that there are many surveillance cameras in Beijing, which caused the Fox News crew ticketed for illegal parking.However, this "camera-leads-ticketed" was mocked by some netizens on X platform, especially when another video clip circulating online showed that Baier was spotted walking through wide traffic to frame a shot."When you visit another country please follow their instructions, not yours, theirs," a netizen @AyveeZin01 said when commenting on the Fox News reporting."I don't understand what he is complaining about, is that his driver couldn't get away by parking illegally or is it China making people live by rules?" another netizen @arthajpalle asked.Some other US journalists also acknowledged many changes that China has been going through during this visit to Beijing.In a separate program hosted by Fox News' America's Newsroom's co-anchor Bill Hemmer with US Ambassador to China David Perdue, Hemmer said he has been in China 30 years ago, and "the changes are remarkable. I really just see what this country is done."The same sentiment of witnessing dramatic changes has also been shared by ABC World News Tonight's anchor David Muir, who took a closer look at the humanoid robots being built in China - and how it could help humans with home chores and factory labor."You can see the future is walking right toward us," Muir said as he met a humanoid robot displayed at a major AI conference in Beijing.He asked the staff members what the robot can do in the future, and watched the robot to lay down, and then get back up - just like human does. He also greeted a Unitree G1 humanoid robot that can perform martial arts and dance moves."Who win the AI race? China? US?" the US journalist asked a Chinese visitor to this conference. "I think it's China," the visitor answered."Tonight, the humanoid robots we witness coming right at us, part of this newest frontier to win AI," Muir said in ending this special coverage.And for NBC News reporters, one of the things to do in China is to try the local specialties.Tom Llamas took a food tour of Beijing, trying some of the most popular local dishes, according to a video NBC News published on YouTube on Thursday."At a cost of around $10, we are going to eat, explore, and try dishes like these," Llamas said at the beginning of the coverage.He visited a restaurant that makes Chinese-style burgers and tried some dumplings and stem bun tofu pudding, and a fire stick known as Youtiao."Yummy!!!" a netizen @coolwalk11 said in commenting on this food program."I need to try those food," another netizen @curiouspeople 6441 said.Besides the local dishes, Llamas also took a Chinese electric vehicle for a test drive to see why brands like BYD are dominating the global market and why a 100 percent US tariff is part of what's keeping them out of American driveways.Beyond looking into China's future, some US journalists also shed the light on its past.USA Today visited the Temple of Heaven and interviewed a historian and walking tour founder Lars Ulrik Thom to learn stories and history about this place.In recent years, "China Travel" has gained increasing popularity and we've seen many positive feedbacks from foreign travelers who have been to China. Convenient mobile apps, high-speed transportation network and safe streets late at night in China deeply impressed foreign visitors. In the first quarter of 2026, the number of foreigners who entered China visa-free continued to increase, up by nearly 30 percent year-on-year, Guo Jiakun, spokesperson of the Chinese Foreign Ministry, said at a press conference on April 23."Come to China and discover its true charm beyond imagination. As we embrace the spring-summer travel season, we welcome more foreign friends to come to China visa-free and have an immersive experience of the country where ancient history meets modern marvels," Guo said.