China-Bangladesh Cooperation: Unlocking greater shared development dividends

China Bangladesh Photo: VCG
Bangladeshi Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman recently concluded his inaugural visit to China since Bangladesh's new government took office in February. This diplomatic trip holds significant importance in the context of evolving South Asian geopolitics and a sluggish global economic recovery. Beyond routine diplomatic exchanges, this visit was anchored in solid, action-oriented cooperation, reflecting Bangladesh's urgent development priorities and its steadfast recognition of China as a reliable, time-tested partner.
Before the foreign minister's official trip, I conducted an exclusive interview with Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, the secretary-general of the ruling Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and the minister of local government, rural development, and cooperatives, during his visit to Beijing. The in-depth dialogue with Alamgir, along with the substantive outcomes of Rahman's visit, conveys a clear message: Bangladesh is making pragmatic choices focused on its national development needs, with China viewed as a consistently trustworthy partner in this journey.
"The most trustworthy partner" - this is not merely a diplomatic platitude but a heartfelt assessment of China-Bangladesh relations from Alamgir during our conversation.
When asked about his views on China-Bangladesh relations and the potential impact of third parties such as India, he stressed that China has always been Bangladesh's most reliable friend, consistently supporting the country when needed. He emphasised that the foundation of cooperation between the two nations has remained solid over the decades.
Alamgir also highlighted that the new Bangladeshi government prioritises improving livelihoods and raising living standards, noting that around 40 percent of the population still lives below the poverty line. The government aims to leverage the country's demographic advantages by integrating more unemployed youth into productive sectors to stimulate economic growth. In this context, the Bangladeshi government seeks to strengthen cooperation with China in investment, business, and technology to accelerate national development, he noted.
The government's clear policy direction - to enhance investment, business, and technological collaboration with China - was also reflected in the agenda and outcomes of Foreign Minister Rahman's visit.
The joint press release, issued on May 7, indicated that both sides agreed to advance high-quality Belt and Road cooperation and enhance exchanges and collaboration in trade, investment, industry, the digital economy, water management, healthcare, and people-to-people exchanges. These are not abstract diplomatic commitments but targeted measures that directly address Bangladesh's most pressing development challenges.
Notably, Bangladesh expressed appreciation for China's long-standing support for its development and sought China's participation in the Teesta River Comprehensive Management and Restoration Project. This river basin project is crucial for Bangladesh's water security, agricultural production, ecological protection, and the improvement of local livelihoods.
Noticeably, Alamgir's confidence in the prospects for China-Bangladesh cooperation, coupled with the successful visit of Foreign Minister Rahman, not only reinforces the tradition of friendship between the two countries but also outlines a blueprint for future collaboration. For decades, pragmatic cooperation has been the cornerstone of China-Bangladesh relations, forming the core bond that enables both peoples to share in the dividends of development. While Bangladesh seeks new engines of growth, China continues to deepen its mutually beneficial engagement in South Asia. The interests of both countries are highly aligned, and with mutual trust as the foundation and practical projects driving progress, China and Bangladesh are poised to unlock even greater benefits from their bilateral cooperation.
The visit to China by Foreign Minister Rahman and the candid remarks from senior Bangladeshi official Alamgir signal a clear message: In an era of uncertainty, developing countries increasingly recognise that genuine, reliable partnerships are those centred on common development and the improvement of people's livelihoods. The friendly and cooperative relations between China and Bangladesh, built on mutual trust and win-win outcomes, will only strengthen as practical cooperation deepens.
As Bangladesh strives to overcome development bottlenecks, leverage its demographic dividend, and lift more people out of poverty, China will remain its most trustworthy partner. With the implementation of the consensus reached between the two states, high-quality Belt and Road cooperation is expected to yield substantial results, bringing tangible benefits to both peoples. In a world fraught with geopolitical tensions and economic challenges, the China-Bangladesh partnership exemplifies international cooperation: true friendship between countries lies in supporting each other's development, respecting each other's choices, and advancing together toward common prosperity. This is the kind of partnership that developing countries truly need, and it represents the direction that international relations should strive to follow.The writer is the Deputy director, news desk, Global Times. chenqingqing@globaltimes.com.cn
The article was first published on Daily Times of Bangladesh.