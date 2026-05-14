Wuhan University removes entry reservation requirement; Greater social engagement fuels demand for openness: education expert

Visitors flock to Wuhan University in Central China's Hubei Province for sightseeing, study tours and photo check-ins. Photo: VCG

Wuhan University, one of the most prestigious universities in China, officially dropped its reservation requirement for public campus entry on Wednesday. Visitors can now enter on foot through Luojia Gate and Hongyi Gate with valid IDs — no reservations needed - on weekdays, weekends and holidays, reported Hubei Daily, citing sources from the university.The university introduced a reservation system in July 2023, requiring visitors to book their visits in advance. Access was limited to weekends and holidays, while weekday entry was not allowed. The policy was first eased in September 2024. Visitors were allowed to enter on foot during weekends and holidays by presenting their ID cards without making reservations, although the campus remained closed on weekdays."University management should not stop at the campus walls," Chu Zhaohui, a research fellow at the National Institute of Education Sciences, told the Global Times on Thursday, adding that universities need to take on broader social responsibilities and engage more with society, while finding ways to remain open and maintain orderly campus operations.Wuhan University boasts a rich academic environment and is widely celebrated for its breathtakingly beautiful campus, often hailed as one of China's most beautiful university campuses, according to the Xinhua News Agency.The cherry blossoms at the university are undoubtedly one of its most spectacular highlights. They usually begin blooming in mid-March, peak in late March and last only about 13 to 20 days. Every year when the cherry blossoms are in full bloom, tourists from all over the country flock to the campus in large numbers, Xinhua said.The university's decision to reopen its campus more broadly to the public also sparked discussion on social media.Xu Shunda, a campus-focused blogger who has 2.55 million followers, voiced support for the move. "Breaking down the barriers created by campus walls," Xu wrote, adding that universities are public educational resources and "should not be locked away behind layer upon layer of walls."Some social media users expressed concerns about the decision, arguing that allowing visitors to enter the campus without reservations could attract large numbers of social media influencers and tourists checking in for photos, potentially disrupting teaching and campus order.Some students from other universities expressed concern that the policy was impractical, arguing that unrestricted public access could lead to more crowded campuses, reduced order and great in convenient for students.Chu said people should see the experience as part of a learning process, one that involves mutual respect as well as exposure to and appreciation for campus culture.According to the official website of Fudan University, visitors who wish to visit the campus are required to register through the university's e-campus WeChat mini program. Information on the platform shows the registration process is relatively simple. After completing registration, visitors can enter the campus during their selected time slot using valid IDs or by scanning a QR code.Meanwhile, Peking University and Tsinghua University, both popular tourist destinations in Beijing, still require reservations for campus visits, though visitors can enter after completing a similarly simple registration process through their WeChat mini programs.Former Tsinghua University professor Zheng Yuhuang has posted multiple videos praising Wuhan University for opening its campus to the public. In 2026, Zheng launched a project called the "Campus Gate Experiment," where he has personally taken his mother to visit 26 universities in Beijing, Zhejiang, and Shanghai.He pointed out online that most Chinese universities are not open to the public, whereas many university campuses abroad are open to society. He hopes that all universities in China can adopt a policy allowing entry simply by scanning an ID card.Chu suggested that other universities could also consider gradually expanding public access based on practical conditions and social demand. He added that campus openness should go beyond simply allowing public entry, with universities encouraged to organize more public welfare activities and lectures, and create opportunities for students to engage with the broader society, which he said would also benefit talent cultivation and students' personal growth.