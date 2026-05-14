AI, drone tech take center stage at China military intelligent technology expo

Photo: Chen Tao/GT

Chinese defense enterprises, research institutes and technology companies gathered in Beijing on Thursday for the opening of the 11th China (Beijing) Military Intelligent Technology Expo, where AI-related applications, as well as drone and counter-drone technologies, became some of the most closely watched areas at the event.The expo, which runs from Thursday to Saturday, brought together exhibitors from China's defense, aerospace and technology sectors. During visits to the exhibition halls, Global Times reporters observed that compared with some exhibitions traditionally centered on conventional military equipment, this year's event featured a larger number of companies focused on emerging technologies. Technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and humanoid robots — more commonly seen at civilian technology expos in previous years — were increasingly appearing in defense-related scenarios.In materials provided to the Global Times, the expo organizers said that a new round of global military transformation is accelerating, with technologies represented by artificial intelligence and unmanned systems reshaping warfare. The organizers said the event focuses on trends related to military intelligentization and the integration of technological and industrial innovation.The Expo has meticulously planned ten themed exhibition zones, including artificial intelligence and large models, intelligent command and control systems, unmanned systems and countermeasure technology, network and information communication technology, training equipment and simulation, and information security and confidentiality technology.More than 15,000 visitors attended on the opening day, and the total attendance is expected to exceed 50,000, marking a new historical high in exhibition scale and industry influence, according to the organizer.The previous 10th China (Beijing) Military Intelligent Technology Expo was held in May 2025, with more than 500 firms brought their latest tech products to the show, with the focus being on drones and anti-drone technologies.Chicheng, a technology company founded in Hangzhou, displayed an "intelligent integrated equipment system," a device resembling a cabinet with a display screen. According to the company, the system incorporates a domestically developed hardware and software architecture capable of running localized large language models.The system can provide suggestions related to equipment maintenance, generate repair plans and offer technical training for operators. It also has application scenarios in areas such as military equipment manufacturing, combat readiness and tactical training, equipment operation and maintenance support, and battlefield simulation and decision-making assistance."Through additional training, the system can assist in areas such as decision support and intelligence analysis," Guo Bin, solutions director with Chicheng, told the Global Times on Thursday.Guo said the company's AI and digital twin technologies could be applied across different sectors, including defense-related industries.According to the organizers, this year's expo covers 50,000 square meters and is expected to host one large-scale conference, 17 thematic forums and more than 130 expert presentations. More than 550 companies are participating, with over 3,000 technological achievements and integrated solutions on display.