North China braces for heavy rain

A rider is pictured near flowers soaked by rainwater in Beijing, capital of China, May 16, 2026. The Beijing meteorological observatory issued a blue alert for rainstorms Saturday afternoon, warning that parts of the capital could see rainfall of more than 50 mm from Sunday daytime through the night, with some areas expected to receive more than 70 mm. (Xinhua/Xie Han)

Heavy rain forecast across parts of northern China has prompted railway suspensions and weather alerts, authorities said Saturday.China Railway Beijing Group Co., Ltd. said some passenger train services on more than 10 rail lines will be suspended from Sunday to Monday, as strong rainfall is expected to hit parts of Beijing as well as neighboring regions.Affected passengers can apply for refunds within 30 days through the railway ticketing platform 12306 or railway station ticket windows, the railway operator said.The Beijing meteorological observatory issued a blue alert for rainstorms Saturday afternoon, warning that parts of the capital could see rainfall of more than 50 mm from Sunday daytime through the night, with some areas expected to receive more than 70 mm.The Henan provincial agricultural and meteorological authorities also issued a warning for farmland waterlogging and wheat lodging risks, as heavy rain and severe convective weather are forecast to hit parts of the province from Saturday to Tuesday.Farmers have been advised to clear field ditches as soon as possible, drain farmland swiftly after rainfall and strengthen field management during breaks in the rain.China's National Meteorological Center on Saturday evening renewed a yellow alert for rainstorms, forecasting heavy rain and downpours in parts of the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region, Henan, Guangdong and other areas from 8 p.m. Saturday to 8 p.m. Sunday.The country has a four-tier, color-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow and blue.

People holding umbrellas walk in the rain in Beijing, capital of China, May 16, 2026. The Beijing meteorological observatory issued a blue alert for rainstorms Saturday afternoon, warning that parts of the capital could see rainfall of more than 50 mm from Sunday daytime through the night, with some areas expected to receive more than 70 mm. (Xinhua/Xie Han)

People ride in the rain in Beijing, capital of China, May 16, 2026. The Beijing meteorological observatory issued a blue alert for rainstorms Saturday afternoon, warning that parts of the capital could see rainfall of more than 50 mm from Sunday daytime through the night, with some areas expected to receive more than 70 mm. (Xinhua/Xie Han)