Police of China, US and UAE conduct first joint operation against telecom fraud, arresting 276 suspects in Dubai

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Recently, the police forces of China, the US, and the United Arab Emirates conducted their first-ever international law-enforcement cooperation, jointly cracking down on telecom and online fraud in the Dubai area. They successfully dismantled nine fraud dens and arrested 276 criminal suspects, according to a report by China Central Television on Sunday, citing the Ministry of Public Security.Investigations revealed that the fraud gangs used social media to establish "romantic" relationships with victims to gain their trust, luring them into investing in so-called high-return cryptocurrency projects, which resulted in financial losses, according to the report.A spokesperson from the Ministry of Public Security stated that this joint operation marks an important achievement in China's international law-enforcement cooperation. Chinese police will further deepen practical cooperation with more countries, carry out joint crackdowns, resolutely eliminate telecom fraud dens, vigorously apprehend suspects involved in telecom fraud, and effectively safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of people in all countries.In March, China shared details of its progress in combating telecom fraud at the 2026 Global Fraud Summit, calling for improved global anti-fraud collaboration.During the summit, the Chinese delegation, which included representatives from the Ministry of Public Security, engaged in in-depth exchanges with other participants on topics such as building a global law-enforcement cooperation platform, according to Xinhua News Agency.Noting the severe harm caused by telecom fraud, the delegation reiterated China's commitment to working with the international community to crack down on transnational telecom fraud.Global Times